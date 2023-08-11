Low Investment Business Idea: Earn Rs 6 Lakh Yearly, Start This Heavy-Demand Business With Just Rs 1.50 Lakh

New Delhi: If you are to launch your own business, look no further. You can toy with the idea of an innovative and high-demand business concept that promises remarkable earnings. The venture we are going to talk about, taps into a soaring demand for the face cream market.

The Business Concept For All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture

This business concept capitalizes on the high demand for an all-purpose cream, promising remarkable earnings. Here's a comprehensive overview:

All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture Market Opportunity

In today's health-conscious society, skincare has become an utmost priority. Several renowned brands as well as smaller MSME players, are thriving in the skincare market --thanks to high demand from professionals and individuals who value skincare.

Why All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture Biz?

The appeal of an all purpose cream spans equally in urban hubs, towns and rural areas. Also, added to it is the ever increasing number of beauty parlors that further enhances its market potential.

All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture Requires Simple Operations

For the production process of an all purpose cream, you will not need very complex machinery. Additionally, the raw materials are easily accessible nationwide, streamlining the setup and operation of the business.

All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture: Project Breakdown

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has devised a comprehensive project plan for establishing the All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Unit. The initial investment is estimated at Rs 14.95 lakh, with a personal contribution of just Rs 1.52 lakh. To cover the remaining expenses, you can avail a term loan of Rs 4.44 lakh and a working capital loan of Rs 9 lakh.

All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture: Cost Analysis

Setting up this venture requires approximately 400 square meters of space, which can be either owned or rented. The costs includes Rs 3.43 lakh for plant and machinery, Rs 1 lakh for furniture and fixtures, Rs 50,000 for pre-operative expenses, and Rs 10.25 lakh for working capital.

All-Purpose Cream Manufacturing Venture: Profit Potential

At full operational capacity, first-year net profit is projected at Rs 6 lakh after deducting all the expenses. Furthermore, as the business expands, these earnings are expected to grow consistently. Reports in the media say that you could potentially exceed Rs 9 lakh in profit by the fifth year.