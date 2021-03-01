LPG cylinder prices increase by Rs 25, check Delhi rates

New Delhi: Several new rules will come into force from Monday (March 1) affecting the daily life of people. Under the new rules, the LPG Cylinder price has been increased by Rs 25 per cylinder from today. This is the 4th hike since February, which takes the cumulative hike to Rs 125 per cylinder now.

If you are in Delhi, you have to pay more for a domestic gas cylinder, which will now cost Rs 819. The 14.2 Kg gas cylinder will cost more in the national capital as the domestic oil companies have decided to raise the price by Rs 25.

In February, the LPG rates were revised thrice amid surging crude oil prices. Currently, a 14.2 Kg cylinder is priced at Rs 794 in the national capital while it costs Rs 745.50 in Kolkata and Rs 735 in Chennai.

First, it was increased on February 4 by Rs 25 and then on February 14 by Rs 50. Since December, cooking gas prices are constantly being hiked by Rs 200 per cylinder.

The state-run oil companies are tasked with determining the price of LPG gas cylinders which is revised on a monthly basis. The rates are affected by international fuel rates.

On the first day of every month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announce new rates of cooking gas cylinders. Fuel rates, which are revised on the daily basis, have reached an all-time high in India amid surging crude oil prices.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently hinted that the price will decrease in the country as the winter season ends.