Jalesh

Luxury cruise 'Jalesh' starts maiden journey from Mumbai-Diu, first-ever in India

In a first-ever in India, the 'Jalesh' luxury cruise service was started on Friday morning from Mumbai to Diu for tourists coming from abroad and within the country to enjoy the sea. Known as mini Goa abroad, ​​Diu is a beautiful tourist destination.

This ship will travel from Mumbai to Diu thrice a month. The fare made available to per person will range from Rs 80,000 to Rs 50,000. The tickets will be available online. The cruise has the capacity of 1,680 people.

At 7 am it started from Mumbai to Diu carrying 400 passengers and crew members.  The top officials of the administration and the tourism department welcomed all the tourists in a grand manner by applying 'tilak' on the forehead and bouquet.

All tourists are very impressed by seeing the five historical places in Diu--Gangeshwar Mahadev, the historical ruins, sea beach, Somnath Mahadev, 600-year-old church, foreign market.

