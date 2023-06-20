'Magus': From A Village Boy To Billionaire, Meet Businessman Who Took The Road Less Traveled

New Delhi: Success is often measured by wealth and popularity. However, true success is when you manage to bring positive changes in not only your life but in the life of others as well. Business is also one of the modes that can help you achieve both. It's the road less travelled that makes the difference and so was the story of Shiv Nadar who was nicknamed Magus (wizard) in his childhood.

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, has had an inspiring journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of India's most prominent and successful business tycoons.

Shiv Nadar: Background

Nadar was born on 14th July 1945 in a village in Tamil Nadu and his early life was marked by financial constraints. He completed schooling from different schools and went on to become an Electrical and Electronics engineer at PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. His professional career began at Walchand Group's College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), in 1967. Shiv Nadal later moved to Delhi to work with Cloth Mills' digital products division. However, he kept missing that spark and believed that this was not what he is destined for. Nadar, along with a few friends, decided to quit and start their own company.

Shiva Nadar: Starting Of Professional Career

Driven by a passion for technology and innovation, Nadar started his entrepreneurial journey in 1976 by establishing Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) with a small capital investment. Despite operating in a highly competitive industry, Nadar's visionary leadership and dedication to excellence propelled HCL's growth.

Shiv Nadar: Rise Of HCL

Under his guidance, HCL transformed from a small startup into a global IT services company, renowned for its innovation, customer-centric approach, and emphasis on employee empowerment. Nadar's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation contributed to HCL's success in the global marketplace.

Nadar's philanthropic endeavours are equally noteworthy. Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, he has made significant contributions to education, healthcare, and art, positively impacting the lives of many.

Shiv Nadar: Conclusion

Shiv Nadar's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to building a multi-billion-dollar empire exemplifies the transformative power of perseverance, entrepreneurship, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring businessmen and showcases the immense potential for success that lies within every individual, regardless of their background.