Mahindra Group Ex-Chairman Keshub Mahindra Passes Away At 99

New Delhi: Legendary industrialist and former chairman of the Mahindra Group Keshub Mahindra passed away at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

He was 99 and breathed his last peacefully. Mahindra is survived by nephew and industrialist Anand Mahindra and other relatives.

Anand Mahindra succeeded his uncle Keshub Mahindra as chairman and managing director of the conglomerate in August 2012, following Keshub Mahindra's retirement as chairman of the Mahindra Group.

After retiring, Keshub informed the M&M Board and was named Chairman Emeritus of the company. In 1948, Keshub joined the M&M board, and in 1963, he was chosen as chairman. The Mahindra Group expanded from being an automobile manufacturer to other industry categories like IT, real estate, financial services, and hospitality over the 48 years he served as chairman.

He was instrumental in forming partnerships with large international corporations like the Willys Corporation, British Telecom, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, and many more.