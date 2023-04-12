topStoriesenglish2594017
NewsBusinessCompanies
KESHUB MAHINDRA

Mahindra Group Ex-Chairman Keshub Mahindra Passes Away At 99

Mahindra is survived by nephew and industrialist Anand Mahindra and other relatives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mahindra Group Ex-Chairman Keshub Mahindra Passes Away At 99

New Delhi: Legendary industrialist and former chairman of the Mahindra Group Keshub Mahindra passed away at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

He was 99 and breathed his last peacefully. Mahindra is survived by nephew and industrialist Anand Mahindra and other relatives.

Anand Mahindra succeeded his uncle Keshub Mahindra as chairman and managing director of the conglomerate in August 2012, following Keshub Mahindra's retirement as chairman of the Mahindra Group.

After retiring, Keshub informed the M&M Board and was named Chairman Emeritus of the company. In 1948, Keshub joined the M&M board, and in 1963, he was chosen as chairman. The Mahindra Group expanded from being an automobile manufacturer to other industry categories like IT, real estate, financial services, and hospitality over the 48 years he served as chairman.

He was instrumental in forming partnerships with large international corporations like the Willys Corporation, British Telecom, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, and many more.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?