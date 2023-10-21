'Mai Frndship Karna Chahtha Hu Aapse': Woman Passenger Receives Inappropriate Messages from Uber Driver After Ride; Company Responds

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a woman customer said she got messages from the Uber driver she rode with, asking to be friends, after her ride. She took the issue on X and alarmed serious security and safety concerns, especially for women while using the ride-hailing services.

Sharing the screenshots of inappropriate messages on her WhatsApp, she recounted the incident which “left her feeling uncomfortable”. In the chat screenshot, the Uber driver was seen asking her to be her friend.

After contacting Uber's security team about the incident, she learned that the individual was not currently on their active driver list. This has raised significant doubts about the company's ability to manage its workforce appropriately.

Urging the ride-hailing company Uber, she said: “I strongly believe that Uber should be a platform where customers, especially women, can trust the drivers and the overall experience. This incident has shaken that trust, and I am deeply concerned about the safety of female passengers who rely on Uber for transportation.”

She requested the company to take immediate and decisive action in the matter, identity the driver involved and take appropriate measures for safety.

“The safety and security of Uber passengers should be a top priority, and I hope you will take this complaint seriously,” she added in her X post.

Hello @Uber_India Support Team,

I am writing to express my serious concern regarding a recent experience I had with one of your driver. On 19/10/2023, I encountered a distressing situation where I received inappropriate messages from one of your drivers after a ride.



This… pic.twitter.com/M1Wf537iZQ — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) October 20, 2023

The company replied in the post, “Hi Bhumika, sorry to hear about the trouble. Could you please share us the mobile number linked to your account via Direct Message? We'll follow up.” In response, she asked why they were not responding in direct message.