Man Claims To Be Saved By Tesla During Hamas Militants' Attack, Elon Musk Reacts

New Delhi: Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict engulfing the Gaza strip and adjacent Israeli towns, a story of a person being saved by Tesla during the Hamas militants' offensive on the time of action has captured the world's attention. Pictures of the incident have appeared on the Tesla Israel Telegram channel, documenting what happened on that fateful night.

Sharing minute-by-minute details of the incident when an Israeli was chased by Hamas militants on X (formerly Twitter), the account holder described it as an amazing story of how Tesla saved the life of one of the first Israelis to face Hamas.

"Reacting to the post, Tesla owner Elon Musk said, 'Glad he made it!'"

What Happened?

As per the post, the person, who was a member of the Settlement's emergency squad and had a Tesla Model 3, rushed and started driving to the assembly point as soon as Hamas militants invaded the settlements.

"The terrorists recognized me from a distance of 10 yards. In addition to their Kalashnikovs, they had a machine gun that fired bullets of a larger caliber. They did not realize that it was an EV, so they shot at the front, hoping to hit the engine that wasn't there, and at the back, trying to set the fuel tank on fire. Of course, there was also no fuel tank. They shot my tires. I pressed the accelerator, and they started chasing me," the person quoted in the post.

The post mentioned that it had been a battle of the Toyota truck with about 150hp against the Tesla Model 3 with 530 hp and dual drive. The man was being chased by about 15 well-armed terrorists.

"They shot my tires, but the acceleration of the Tesla is amazing even in this situation, and the dual drive managed to keep me on the road. I quickly got away from them, but I realized that I had to get to the hospital as soon as possible, and I drove at a speed of 112 mph with flat tires. The tires started to crumble, but the dual drive balanced out the wheels, some of which were already on the rims. According to the app, I continued to drive at around 110 mph," he added.

In the end, Tesla successfully managed to bring the wounded person to the hospital gate at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon. Tesla inspection revealed about 100 bullet holes, the front window remained cracked all the way, though not disintegrated. The rescue team rushed to get him out by smashing the windows of the doors and transferred him to treatment.

"Bullets hit my legs and hand, got one in the skull, and I was also hit by shrapnel. But my head works, and motivation kept me on the road and even now in the hospital. The car continued to drive, the battery didn't heat up, but it took a lot of damage. There is no part that didn't take a bullet. It still drives if you press the pedal, but it seems to me that I should already be thinking about my next Tesla."