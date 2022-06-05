Man orders coffee from Zomato, gets angry after seeing chicken piece in it

New Delhi: A man in Delhi was furious after discovering a piece of "chicken" in a beverage he bought from a prominent coffee chain.

Sumit Saurabh, who is stationed in South Delhi, tweeted a snapshot of the drink he purchased from Third Wave Coffee through Zomato. Next to the drink is what appears to be a chunk of chicken, which Saurabh claims he discovered within the coffee. According to Third Wave Coffee, the drink was garnished with pineapple pieces that were mistaken for chicken.

“Ordered coffee from Zomato, Third Wave India, this is too much! Chicken piece in coffee. Pathetic. My association with you officially ended today,” he wrote.

Ordered coffee from @zomato , (@thirdwaveindia ) , this is too much . I chicken piece in coffee ! Pathetic . My association with you officially ended today . pic.twitter.com/UAhxPiVxqH — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

Sumit also posted a screenshot of his conversation with Zomato following the mishap. He further stated that the food delivery app is offering him a Pro Membership as compensation for his error.

After doing this blunder @zomato is offering me free pro membership. Dear @zomato , you can’t buy everyone after doing these blunders . You don’t deserve me . pic.twitter.com/bpMNOkq70B — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

Third Wave India, a coffee shop, even responded to his tweet.

“Hi Sumit. We are extremely sorry for this. Requesting to share your contact details via DM. Our team will get in touch at the earliest. Thank you,” Third Wave India wrote.

The message quickly drew notice and heated responses from netizens across the board.

"I'm curious how in the world coffee brewed on a different counter/machine includes chicken parts in it?" Unless that is done on purpose," a user commented.

"I can feel this," another person said. I'm also a vegetarian, so if this happened to me. I would never buy anything from this store."

“Zomato and Third Wave Coffee have apologised. I am really upset with my experience but I don’t want to take it further,” he wrote.

“I am making it clear again, my experience was bad, but things are sorted and clear.”

Third Wave is a coffeehouse franchise with over 30 locations in four cities.