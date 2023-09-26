New Delhi: Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's philanthropy organization are taking steps to use AI in the biomedical domain to address the burden of diseases and make the world disease free by 2100.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced that it will provide funding for and build the largest computing system dedicated to nonprofit life science research in the world. This effort will assist scientists in accessing "predictive models of healthy and diseased cells, which will lead to groundbreaking new discoveries that could help cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of this century."

"AI is creating new opportunities in biomedicine, and building a high-performance computing cluster dedicated to life science research will accelerate progress on important scientific questions about how our cells work," said CZI Co-founder and Co-CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

By promoting adoption across the life sciences, high-performance computing (HPC) will provide the necessary support for the ever-increasing size of LLMs through significant investments in GPUs, either on-premises or in the cloud. Currently, scaled and robust infrastructure is cost-prohibitive for many organizations, especially academic research institutions. The CZI-funded GPU cluster will be one of the first to power openly available models of human cells, allowing researchers to collaboratively accelerate their work.

The large language models (LLMs) are impacting our lives in every sphere, from entertainment to jobs. They are the fundamental building blocks of Generative AI technology that use large datasets to generate content. The growth of AI in the past few months has been phenomenal, with no sphere left untouched. ChatGPT is a mere a tip in the iceberg of AI. We are trying hard to utilize the power of AI to solve our problems from a replacement of mundane, boring work to solving the global crisis in the form of climate change. Only will time tell if it is indeed a panacea of all our problems.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education to addressing the needs of our communities.

What are Predictive Models of Healthy and Diseased Cells and How Are They Helpful?

Predictive models of healthy and diseased cells are computer programs that can predict whether a cell is healthy or diseased based on its characteristics. These models are created by training them on a large dataset of cells known to be healthy or diseased.

The models learn to identify the patterns associated with each type of cell. Once trained, they can predict whether a new cell is healthy or diseased by analyzing its characteristics.

Predictive models of healthy and diseased cells have various applications, such as:

Diagnosing diseases: They can assist doctors in diagnosing diseases by analyzing cells from patients, such as cancer or Alzheimer's disease.

Developing new treatments: These models help identify genes and proteins involved in disease development, aiding in the development of new treatments.

Understanding disease progression: They enable the study of how diseases progress over time by analyzing changes in cell characteristics, such as cancer or Alzheimer's disease.

These models are valuable tools in advancing medical research and improving our understanding and management of diseases.