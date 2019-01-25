Maruti Suzuki to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing in Haryana

New Delhi: Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has signed a pact with the Haryana government for setting up a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) to train over 500 youth annually.

The JIM, to be set up at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district will be equipped with modern classrooms and latest training tools and equipment, including mini vehicle assembly line. Industry experts will impart training in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and service, MSI said.

The company will make an initial investment of Rs 7 crore to establish the model industrial training institute (ITI).

JIM Uncha Majra is spread over 5 acres and has 14 classrooms and 8 practical workshops. It will offer courses in eight NCVT trades including Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Welder, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel Engine and Mechanic Mechatronics.

The first JIM by Maruti Suzuki was setup at Mehsana, Gujarat in 2017. JIM Uncha Majra expected to start its first session by August 2019, will be the first in Haryana.