McDonald's Continues To Use Tomato In Its Menu In Punjab
The company has been investing in ground-breaking solutions to combat seasonal crop issues arising every year resulting in a supply shortage.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Fast-food chain McDonald’s continues to serve tomatoes on its menu in the Punjab-Chandigarh region despite the skyrocketing price of the vegetable, the company said on Friday. The brand has a reliable and steady tomato supply in the region, which is qualified under its global food safety standards.
The company has been investing in ground-breaking solutions to combat seasonal crop issues arising every year resulting in a supply shortage.
As a long-term sustainable solution to this concern, the company has made a pioneering move to employ sustainable agriculture practices, including hydroponically grown tomatoes in a completely controlled environment.
This cutting-edge technology ensures a sustained supply of tomatoes at all times, the company said.
Live Tv