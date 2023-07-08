trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632496
NewsBusinessCompanies
MCDONALD'S

McDonald's Continues To Use Tomato In Its Menu In Punjab

The company has been investing in ground-breaking solutions to combat seasonal crop issues arising every year resulting in a supply shortage.

Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:59 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

McDonald's Continues To Use Tomato In Its Menu In Punjab

New Delhi: Fast-food chain McDonald’s continues to serve tomatoes on its menu in the Punjab-Chandigarh region despite the skyrocketing price of the vegetable, the company said on Friday. The brand has a reliable and steady tomato supply in the region, which is qualified under its global food safety standards.

The company has been investing in ground-breaking solutions to combat seasonal crop issues arising every year resulting in a supply shortage.

As a long-term sustainable solution to this concern, the company has made a pioneering move to employ sustainable agriculture practices, including hydroponically grown tomatoes in a completely controlled environment.

cre Trending Stories

This cutting-edge technology ensures a sustained supply of tomatoes at all times, the company said.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded