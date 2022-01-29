हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MCX Q3 net profit drops 52% on sluggish revenue

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.80 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

New Delhi: Leading commodity bourse MCX on Saturday posted a 52 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.46 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22 on sluggish revenue.

Net revenue declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 104.06 crore in the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 125.67 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses remained almost flat at Rs 58.05 crore as against Rs 58.15 crore in the said period.

