Meet FedEx new CEO Raj Subramaniam, another India-born to take charge of a global company

New Delhi: World's largest express transportation company FedEx has announced that its new Chief Executive Officer will be Indian American Raj Subramaniam. He has more than 30 years of global experience across strategy and operations and has led the company through a period of tremendous growth, the company has said.

The US multinational courier delivery giant was previously helmed by Frederick W Smith Subramaniam would replace. Smith, chairman and CEO, will step down from this position on June 1. He will now be its executive chairman. In his new role, Smith said he looks forward to focusing on Board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy. Smith had founded FedEx in 1971. (Also read: WhatsApp to increase maximum file transfer size to 2GB: Report)

Headquartered out of Tennessee, FedEx has 600,000 employees globally.

Here is all about FedEx new CEO Raj Subramaniam

- Originally from Trivandrum, India, Subramaniam lives in Memphis, Tennessee – the company’s global headquarters.

- Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991.

- Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board, the company said.

- Prior to his role as president and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp., Subramaniam was president and CEO of FedEx Express, the world's largest express transportation company.

- He also served as executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corp., where he was responsible for developing the corporate strategy.

- In addition, he served as the president of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the US.

- Raj Subramaniam has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

- He earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University.

- He also has a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

