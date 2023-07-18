Kaveri And Kalanithi Maran --India's Highest Paid Entrepreneur Couple Took Home Rs 1,500 Crore In Last 10 Years

New Delhi: Sun TV promoter Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Kalanithi, are among the highest paid Indian entrepreneur couple, who have cumulatively taken home nearly Rs 1,500 crore in the last one decade.

The Maran family received Rs 1,470 crore in managerial compensation between FY12 and FY21, according to information gathered from the company's annual report, first published in 2022. Salary, perquisites, other allowances, and ex-gratia/bonus are all included in the compensation.

Kalanithi Maran, the executive chairman of Sun TV Group, received 87.50 crore in FY21, and Kavery Kalanithi, the executive director, received a similar sum. Four years ago, the owners also opted against taking a pay rise and to maintain their compensation at the same level. As a result, they received the same pay in both FY18 FY19, FY 20.



Meanwhile, their daughter Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, who was appointed as a Director and an Executive Director with effect from April 1, 2019, earned management pay of Rs 1.09 crore.

Maran Family That Owns Sun TV

The Maran family owns 75 per cent stake in Sun TV that operates satellite television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi. It has FM radio stations and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League as well as the OTT platform Sun NXT.

SUN TV 2022 Quarterly Results

Broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 35.32 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 493.99 crore in the first quarter ended June. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 365.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. Sun TV's revenue from operations rose 48.88 percent to Rs 1,219.14 crore in the latest June quarter. It was at Rs 818.87 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses climbed nearly 78 percent to Rs 660.80 crore in the three months ended June 2022.