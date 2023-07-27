Meet KP Singh, The Real-estate King With Over Rs 94,500 Crore Net Worth, Who Left Indian Army, Joined Father-In-Law's Business And Found Love Again At 91

In the bustling real estate sector of India, several key players have spurred exponential growth. One such industry titan is Kushal Pal Singh, the driving force behind DLF. Currently boasting an impressive net worth of over Rs 94,500 crore, Singh recently found a fresh lease on love at 91.

KP Singh Life, Family, Career

Born in 1931 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Singh pursued science at Meerut College before exploring the field of aeronautical engineering in the UK. His professional journey began with the Indian Army's Deccan Horse, commissioned by the British Officers Services Selection Board.



DLF: The Foundation and Rise

However, in 1961, he traded his military career to join DLF, his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvender Singh's venture founded in 1946. Singh quickly made his mark on DLF, taking the helm as managing director in 1979, following its merger with DLF Universal Limited. Under his guidance, DLF thrived and expanded. His children, Pia Singh, Renuka Talwar, and Rajiv Singh, also joined the family business.

DLF And GIC: A Billion-Dollar Partnership

In a noteworthy transaction, Singh sold a third of his stake in DLF's rental division to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, for $1.9 billion in August 2017. The partnership bore fruit in 2022 when DLF and GIC launched a luxury residential development in Delhi.

DLF's Leadership Transition

Following more than five decades of leadership, Singh stepped down as chairman in June 2020, earning the title of Chairman Emeritus. Today, DLF is the largest publicly traded real estate company in India, helmed by his son Rajiv Singh.

KP Singh's Personal Life: Finding Love Again

Life took an unexpected turn for the widower when he found love again at 91. In an intimate interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh opened up about his relationship with Sheena, who has brought joy and companionship into his life following his wife's passing.



KP Singh’s Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, KP Singh’s realtime net worth as of 27-07-2023 is USD 11.7 billion (9,59,28,30,00,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately)