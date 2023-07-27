trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641179
NewsBusinessCompanies
SUCCESS STORY

Meet KP Singh, The Real-estate King With Over Rs 94,500 Crore Net Worth, Who Left Indian Army, Joined Father-In-Law's Business And Found Love Again At 91

Here is all about the Resilient Journey of Kushal Pal Singh, the mastermind behind DLF's success. 

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Meet KP Singh, The Real-estate King With Over Rs 94,500 Crore Net Worth, Who Left Indian Army, Joined Father-In-Law's Business And Found Love Again At 91

In the bustling real estate sector of India, several key players have spurred exponential growth. One such industry titan is Kushal Pal Singh, the driving force behind DLF. Currently boasting an impressive net worth of over Rs 94,500 crore, Singh recently found a fresh lease on love at 91. 

KP Singh Life, Family, Career

Born in 1931 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Singh pursued science at Meerut College before exploring the field of aeronautical engineering in the UK. His professional journey began with the Indian Army's Deccan Horse, commissioned by the British Officers Services Selection Board. 

cre Trending Stories

DLF: The Foundation and Rise

However, in 1961, he traded his military career to join DLF, his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvender Singh's venture founded in 1946. Singh quickly made his mark on DLF, taking the helm as managing director in 1979, following its merger with DLF Universal Limited. Under his guidance, DLF thrived and expanded. His children, Pia Singh, Renuka Talwar, and Rajiv Singh, also joined the family business.

DLF And GIC: A Billion-Dollar Partnership

In a noteworthy transaction, Singh sold a third of his stake in DLF's rental division to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, for $1.9 billion in August 2017. The partnership bore fruit in 2022 when DLF and GIC launched a luxury residential development in Delhi.

DLF's Leadership Transition

Following more than five decades of leadership, Singh stepped down as chairman in June 2020, earning the title of Chairman Emeritus. Today, DLF is the largest publicly traded real estate company in India, helmed by his son Rajiv Singh.

KP Singh's Personal Life: Finding Love Again

Life took an unexpected turn for the widower when he found love again at 91. In an intimate interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh opened up about his relationship with Sheena, who has brought joy and companionship into his life following his wife's passing.


KP Singh’s Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, KP Singh’s realtime net worth as of 27-07-2023 is USD 11.7 billion (9,59,28,30,00,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately)

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona