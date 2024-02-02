Meet Man Who Gave Up Lucrative Pay Package In US, Lived In Indian Village, Built Rs 2000 Crore Firm, His Business Is...

New Delhi: Numerous tales of entrepreneurial triumphs and rapid ascents abound in the country, each unique in its own right. Among these narratives, Arjun Ahluwalia's journey stands out as particularly unconventional. The genesis of his Rs 2000 crore valued business traces back to an unexpected source – his housemaid from Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums. The spark that ignited Arjun's entrepreneurial spirit occurred when he discovered that his housemaid was resorting to a private financial services company for a loan to acquire a mobile phone.

Despite enjoying a lucrative position in the United States with a substantial salary at a major private equity firm in New York, Arjun Ahluwalia made the bold decision to relinquish the comforts of his luxurious life. Six years ago, he returned to his homeland, immersing himself in the agrarian life of a Maharashtra village for six months, closely studying the farming community. Not embarking on this journey alone, Arjun convinced a college friend, an American citizen, to join him in the endeavour of establishing a business in the burgeoning Indian market.

Arjun Ahluwalia, then 27 years old and an alumnus of Texas A&M University with a degree in finance, had previously worked for the Abraaj Group in New York. However, driven by a visionary business concept, he chose to redirect his path back to India. His innovative idea centered around creating a platform where Indian farmers could secure financing without succumbing to the pitfalls of informal lenders and loan sharks. The rural fintech firm was officially launched after a successful eight-month pilot project in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Securing substantial financial backing, Arjun's company received $30 million in Series A funding and an additional $50 million (over Rs 398 crore) in the Series B round. The firm's valuation soared to an impressive range of $200-$240 million (around Rs 2000 crore in 2023). Notable investors such as Yara Growth Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and DG Daiwa Ventures, along with Mirae Asset, Blume Ventures, and Arkam Ventures, demonstrated their confidence in Arjun's venture by participating in the funding rounds.