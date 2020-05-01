Meet Rajesh Kewat, The Small Town Entrepreneur Behind FastInfoClass & OnlineLegalIndia Success

We all know today’s world is totally running on online technology, to utilize this online platform and preventing people from moving pillar to post that small town entrepreneur came up with an one stop solution for providing all sort of legal and professional services at their doorstep in the name of FastInfo Legal Services Pvt. Ltd.

A small town boy with a dream in his eyes to reach the sky. Mr Rajesh Kewat who is the Managing Director and Founder of one of the Leading Online Business Sector “FastInfo”.

He believed positive motivation & inspiration are the hallmark of success for the entrepreneur from a small town, there may not be availability of proper resources but will power and confident is a gentle way to achieve the success.

Under the brand name of Online Legal India which is basically focused on fighting against online fraud and providing professional services for business compliances. Online Legal India became one of the India’s leading online companies and within a short period of time it grabbed customer’s heart. Online Legal India basically dealing withconsultation services on Legal matters, GST filing and Registration, TAX compliance,

IEC Registration, FSSAI Registration, Company Registration, Trademark Registration, Consumer Complaint and many more.

When Online Legal India was flourishing at a higher range, and reaching out the customers for the legal and business compliance with a high outcome, FastInfo had decided to come up with an E- Learning platform to serve the students in both urban and rural areas. He realized there are many students in the rural areas who are lacking in the education due to the lack of proper infrastructure& there are large number of students from distance education or open universities who are not getting enough help from anywhere.

Mr Rajesh Kewat (Founder) who was associated with one of the leading education sector OXFORD for a long time decided to come up with an idea of enhancing his skill in the education sector. Therefore, he came up with an idea of launching an Online Educational Platform and making it accessible throughout the nation which enables LIVE interactive classes between a teacher and a student. He named the same as “FastInfo Class”, this is the online platform to provide education to the students and at the same time providing quality guidance. FastInfo Class provide the online tuition to IGNOU & NIOS bachelors and masters’ student, students appearing for Competitive Examslike Banking Exam including IBPS Exam, Railway Exam (RRB Exam), UPSC CSE etc and also provide helps for co-curricular courses.

Like this, FastInfo is growing towards the achievement to become the India’s largest online platform for e- commerce sectors. FastInfo is yet to come up with many more projects in upcoming future like FastInfo Tech which is going to be launched very soon for the IT sector.