Meet Shivratan Agarwal, The 8th Pass Man From Rajasthan Who Made An Indian Snack A Global Sensation, With An Annual Turnover Of Over Rs 1000 Crore, Bikaji

The best teacher, it is claimed, is experience. Experience gives us the chance to learn new things. In our success story of the day, we will learn about an 8th pass man from Rajasthan who, rather than through technical prowess or academic training, created an Indian snack that became a global craze.

Based on his years of experience, Shivratan Agarwal founded the Bikaji brand and grew it into a multi-crore rupee business. Shivratan's entrepreneurial path is proof that experience is one of the best ways to learn new things. Nothing helps you gain a sense of something like doing it yourself.

Who Is Shivratan Agarwal?

cre Trending Stories

Shivratan Agarwal is the founder and director of Bikaji brand. The brand offers bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad as well as other munchies. Bikaji is India's third-largest traditional snack manufacturer. Bikaji was conferred the National Award for Industrial Excellence in 1992.

Early Life Of Shivratan Agarwal

Shivratan Agarwal is the grandson of Gangabhisan ‘Haldiram’ Bhujiawala whose business was famous as 'Haldiram'. Shivratan's father Moolchand was also in the bhujia making business. Since his childhood Shivratan used to take keen interest in snacks making and learnt bhuia making from his grand father. Shivratan pursued education only till class 8 and then ventured in his family business.

The Birth Of Bikaji

In the late 80s, Shivratan decided to follow his heart and forge a new identity for himself in the snacks making business. Giving the globe an authentic taste of Indian culture was Agarwal's dream. So, he launched his Bikaneri Bhujia business in 1987. The bhujia business was renamed as Bikaji brand in 1993.

The Hardships Shivratan Endured And How He Elevated Bikaji To International Prominence

The journey of the Bikaji Group has been filled with hardship, triumph, and accomplishment. Shivratan, the founder of Bikaji, did not have an easy journey. For a very long period, Shivratan battled to introduce the bhujia brand to the world. Agarwal was successful in laying the groundwork for his dream business at a period when there was no technology available to create bhujia on a wide scale. He began producing bhujia utilising machines. He even made a trips abroad to learn how to use machinery to create snacks.

Under Shivratan's capable direction, the hitherto unorganised bhujia manufacturing sector was converted into an industry unto itself. Today, Bikaji is one of the world's largest producers of bhujia and has a significant global presence.

Bikaji Signs Up Amitabh Bachchan As Brand Ambassador

Bikaji has roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. With the brand campaign, 'Amitji Loves Bikaji', the company aims to make brand the go-to snack with everyone.

Bikaji IPO In Stock Market

Bikaji has also listed on the stock market. The IPO of Bikaji opened for subscription on November 3, 2022.