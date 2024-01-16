New Delhi: With Determination, adaptability, and strategic acumen women can not only navigate the responsibilities of domestic life but also excel as leaders in the business world. In today’s success story we will be talking about Sheila Singh who stands out as inspiring examples of effective multitasking and successful entrepreneurship. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has established a significant business empire worth crores. One of his ventures is managed by Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh the mother of Sakshi Singh Dhoni and the mother-in-law of Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Dhoni Entertainment Limited a business enterprise valued at multiple crores.

In the endeavor to expand his business empire, Dhoni opted to keep it within the family. Both Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni have served as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited.

Under the leadership of Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni over the past four years, Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited has experienced a remarkable surge in value. Reports indicate that the company's net worth has surpassed Rs 800 crore.

Sheila Singh's venture into the corporate realm follows a background of handling household duties and raising her children in the earlier stages of her life. In the initial days, her husband RK Singh collaborated with Pan Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni's father, at the 'Binaguri Tea Company' within the Kanoi Group.

Sakshi Dhoni, as the primary shareholder in the ex-captain's production company plays a pivotal role in strengthening MS Dhoni's substantial net worth, estimated at around Rs 1030 crore. This enterprise is just one of many businesses and endorsements that enhance the financial portfolio of the cricket legend.