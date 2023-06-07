Meet Yashovardhan Birla, Who Lost His Parents And Sister In An Accident, Now Head Of Rs 3000 Crores Yash Birla Group

New Delhi: Young Yashovardhan Birla is a member of the distinguished Birla family, who has made significant contributions to Indian commerce and industry. He is much more than just a wealthy family scion, though. He has demonstrated his leadership skills and actively participated in extending his family's business empire in India and abroad.

Yashovardhan has carved out a special place for himself in the corporate sector because of his solid educational background and sharp business sense. Let's have a look at Yashovardhan Birla's background, education, net worth, way of life, and more.

Yashovardhan Birla: Starting Journey

Yashovardhan Birla, popularly known as Yash Birla, is the leader of the Indian commercial conglomerate known as the Yash Birla Group. Ashok and Sunanda Birla welcomed Yash Birla into the world on September 29, 1967, in Mumbai, India. Sujata Birla was his younger sister. Tragically, Yash tragically lost his sister and dad in a terrible accident in 1990.

Yashovardhan Birla: Career As An Entreprenuer

He currently runs and owns the firm, which he took over at the age of 23 when he was studying business administration in the US after his parents passed away. At a young age, he took on the duty of leading the business to success.

Yashovardhan Birla: Education

Yash Birla enrolled in an HR college in Mumbai, India, after completing his secondary education there. Later, he graduated with a Business Administration degree from a US university.

Yashovardhan Birla: Legal Troubles

The UCO Bank designated Birla a willful defaulter in 2019 for failing to repay loans made by his now-defunct company, Birla Surya Ltd. This isn't the first time Birla has encountered legal issues in recent years. Since then, he has been battling the problem in court.

Yashovardhan Birla: Lifestyle And Fitness

In addition to being a great businessman, Birla is a fitness star and has kept up a respectable figure throughout the years. He has never had a drink.

Yashovardhan Birla comes from a wealthy family and is well-known for leading an opulent lifestyle and owning a number of fine things. He is well known for owning opulent homes, including a mansion in South Mumbai, both in India and abroad.

He is also well known for being an avid automobile enthusiast and is frequently seen driving high-end luxury vehicles.

Yashovardhan Birla: Net Worth

According to Birla Healthcare, Yash would have a remarkable net worth of $5 million by the end of 2022.