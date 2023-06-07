Meet Billionaire Nikhil Kamath: With Net Worth Of 110 Crores, He Will Donate 50% Of His Wealth

New Delhi: Nikhil Kamath, a co-founder of Zerodha, has joined The Giving Pledge, an initiative started by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett in 2010. Through this initiative, the world's wealthiest families and individuals pledge to donate the majority of their money to philanthropic organisations. After Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini, and Nandan Nilekani, Nikhil Kamath is the fourth Indian to join the community.

"As a new philanthropist, I'm writing to thank you and pledge to take the Giving Pledge. Despite my advanced age, I'm dedicated to making a positive difference in the world, and I think the foundation's goal of fostering social justice is in line with my moral principles and objectives, said Kamath.

Starting Journey Of Zerodha's Founder Nikhil Kamath

According to Nikhil Kamath's biography, he began working full-time at the age of 17, and the stock markets have played a significant role in his career. He has worked in this field for 18 to 19 years. He claims that investing is his primary area of competence, and he spends the majority of his time considering investments in both public and private markets.

How And When Was Zerodha Founded?

In addition to Gruhas for private investments, the hedge fund True Beacon that oversees capital for India's ultra-high net worth individuals, the fintech incubator Rainmatter, and the Rainmatter Foundation that supports organisations working to combat climate change, he founded Zerodha in 2010.

The Giving Pledge's 13th Meeting

Kamath was welcomed to the group, which this week marked its 13th meeting and at which participants discussed ways to increase the efficacy and impact of their charitable donations.

This year, around 241 philanthropists from 29 nations have registered, including Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, the co-founders of Canva. It attempts to motivate people to increase their donations and make their giving plans earlier.

Newcomers Who Joined The Giving Pledge Initiative Recently

The Giving Pledge has since welcomed Kamath as well as Ravenel B. Curry III, Benoit Dageville, and Marie-Florence Dageville (both from France and the United States), Michael Krasny, Tom and Theresa Preston-Werner, Dennis Troper and Susan Wojcicki, Andrew Wilkinson, and Zoe Peterson (both from Canada).