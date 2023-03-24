Meta Layoffs 2023: Indian Techie Fired From Job Within Three Days Of Joining

New Delhi: Thousands of workers have been affected by massive layoffs in not one, but two enormous waves. In one of these posts, an Indian techie describes how he was let go from his position three days after starting.

He adds that he was shared just three days after starting a job at the social media giant in Canada in the piece that was published following the initial round of layoffs. The worker said that after going through a protracted visa application process before beginning work, he was fired after only three days. (Also Read: Get Samsung Galaxy F23 5G At Just Rs 549 - Know How)

The former Meta employee wrote in his article, "I discovered yesterday morning that I am one of the 11000 workers affected by the Meta #layoff. I just joined Meta three days ago following a protracted visa application process." (Also Read: Hindenburg Report Wipes Out $526 Million From Jack Dorsey's Worth)

The former Meta employee has returned to India and joined PhonePe as a software engineer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In just five months, Meta has gone through two rounds of layoffs. Mark Zuckerberg fired 11,000 workers in the first round of layoffs, then the business fired 10,000 additional workers in the second round.

Several workers have used social networking sites like Twitter, LinkedIn, and others to express their experience with getting dismissed. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has dubbed 2023 the "Year of Efficiency."

He says Meta would put more effort into streamlining its operations. Zuckerberg also had a conference call with staff members after the initial layoff to accept full accountability for it.