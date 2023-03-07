topStoriesenglish2580797
NewsBusinessCompanies
META

Meta Plans Fresh Round Of Layoff In Coming Weeks: Report

Meta had laid off over 11,000 employees across the world, which accounted for 13% staff globally. The decision followed the slump in revenue growth and faltering of its shares.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Meta Plans Fresh Round Of Layoff In Coming Weeks: Report

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Meta is planning to fire more employees globally in coming week whose numbers could go in thousands, according to the reports. It will be the second in the less than 4 months when tech giant is restructuring its business and cutting its global workforce in order to make profitable. According to the people related to the development, this phase of layoffs could be finalized soon.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Holiday: Sensex, Nifty To Be Closed Today On Holi 2023

Last year, Meta had laid off over 11,000 employees across the world, which accounted for 13% staff globally. The decision followed the slump in revenue growth and faltering of its shares.

While sharing the annoucement of layoff, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “Okay I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”

ALSO READ | Watch: Bill Gates Lauds India’s Role In Fight Agst Poverty, Climate In Video

Meta paid 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every years of service with no cap. Moreover, the company announced to cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011