Watch: Bill Gates Lauds India’s Role In Fight Against Poverty, Climate Globally; Shares a Video Starting With SRK's RA.One Scene

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder, Philanthropist, and Billioniare Bill Gates visited India last week. He met several dignitaries in his India visit from politicians to business person to social media influencers. At the end of the visit, he met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to discuss various issues and India’s roles in mitigating the big challenges globally.

ALSO READ | Bank Holidays In March 2023: Banks To Be Closed On Holi In These Cities

Gates shared a small documentary, lauding India’s role in the world’s fight to improve health, reduce poverty, prevent climate change, and more. The video started with the train scene of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One film. Then Gates appeared talking about India by numbers. Gates said in the video that India has changed a lot now.

In 1980, Gates said, only 1 in 10 kids received their necessary vaccinations. Today, India provides essential vaccines to almost 90 % of children. He further stated, India’s (Parents) are educating way more children than ever before. “In 1970, over half of the children in Indiawere enrolled in primary school, “ Gates said. “Today, primary enrollement is nearly 100%.

These numbers prove why India plays such a crucial role in the world’s fight to improve health, reduce poverty, prevent climate change, and more. pic.twitter.com/xMpmcoYQhi — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 5, 2023

At the last part of the video, Gates said, “In 1980, 60% of Indians lived on less than $2 per day.” He praised in this development and said “today, it’s only 10%”.

Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi

In his Gates’ Notes, he wrote after meeting PM Modi, “I commended the Prime Minister on India's efforts to eliminate deadly and debilitating diseases like tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis, and lymphatic filariasis. He told me about a fascinating movement taking shape in India: Communities are “adopting” TB patients to make sure they get the nutrition and care they need. India has used a similar approach with HIV, and it’s been shown to produce lasting results.”

In his India visit, he met several business luminaries such as Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Zerodha brothers and many more.