Stock Market Holiday: Sensex, Nifty To Be Closed Today On Holi 2023

New Delhi: Indian stock market will be closed today (March 7) on the occasion of Holi 2023. Hence, no trading activity will be happened in the stock exchange of BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. Earlier, traders were demanding to shift the stock market holiday to March 8 due to Holi in many States. But the stock market holidays are already decided and a list has been available on the official website of bseindia.com and nseindia.com. According to the site, the official holiday of the stock market for Holi is on March 8, 2023.

There are overall 15 holidays for trading mentioned on the official website of bseindia.com, which range from several multicultural festivals including Bakri Id, Diwali, Christmas, so on. No trading activity related to equity, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will take place on the trading holidays for 2023.

Even on nseindia.com, the public holiday for trading is of March 7, 2023. They are similar to BSE public holidays list.

Nseindia.com has mentioned some holidays in 2023 that are falling on Saturday/Sunday, which are the official holidays. These are Mahashivratri on Feb 18, Ramzan ID on April 22, Moharram on July 29, and Diwali on November 12. There is also mention of the Muhurat trading on Diwali. It is an one-hour trading session opened on Diwali for traders especially as it is considered auspicious to do trading on the festival day.

The market for regular trading session opens around 9:15 Am until 3:30 PM from Monday to Friday. The closing session is held between 3:40 PM and 4:00 PM to settle the trades.

The Exchange has discretion to close the market on days other than the above schedule holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. It also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.