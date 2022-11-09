Meta to lay off 11,000 employees globally, confirms Mark Zuckerberg
According to the media reports, Zuckerberg in a meeting with senior executives has confirmed to do lay off across the different divisions of the company.
New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on Wednesday to lay off 11,000 its employees globally after a disappointing revenue growth. The lay off will start from Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
(This is a developing story)
