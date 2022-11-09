topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
META LAYOFF

Meta to lay off 11,000 employees globally, confirms Mark Zuckerberg

According to the media reports, Zuckerberg in a meeting with senior executives has confirmed to do lay off across the different divisions of the company. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Meta to lay off 11,000 employees globally, confirms Mark Zuckerberg

New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on Wednesday to lay off 11,000 its employees globally after a disappointing revenue growth. The lay off will start from Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

According to the media reports, Zuckerberg in a meeting with senior executives has confirmed to do lay off across the different divisions of the company. 

(This is a developing story)

Live Tv

Meta layoffMark ZuckerbergMeta massive layoff

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?