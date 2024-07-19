Microsoft Down Globally: IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet Check-In Impacted By Massive Outage

New Delhi: The massive Microsoft global outage has impacted check-in services in Mumbai, with airline companies like IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet taking to X to inform passengers regarding temporary unavailability of services.

IndiGo, AkasaAir and SpiceJet check-in services have been impacted due to the global Microsoft outage, affecting flights across the country. However, Indigo has tweeted that passengers should contact the airline company only if the travel is is within 24 hrs"

"As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs," Indigo tweeted.

Akasa Air has tweeted,"Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."

Spicejet wrote, "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."

Global cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike is down, claimed several users from across India, Japan, Canada, Australia and many other countries.

CrowdStrike provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs has affected several users who have taken to X and Reddit to report the outage. BSOD error or Blue Screen of Death on the platform are frequently trending on the social media. The outage seems to have affected a host of services in banks, supermarkets, airlines and other major companies.

Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 Status wrote in a post on X that the company We remains 'focused on redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems. "We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services," it added.