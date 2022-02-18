Microsoft Recruitment 2022: IT major invites fresh graduates for software engineer role

New Delhi: Microsoft has posted a vacancy for software engineers for its office locations in India. The tech giant is looking to hire candidates who completed their B. Tech or M. Tech or MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field.

Microsoft Software Engineer Job Eligibility

Candidates who scored a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10 in their B. Tech or M. Tech or MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field are eligible for applying for the role of software engineer at Microsoft. However, the candidate should be from the batch of 2022, Microsoft noted in its official job posting.

Moreover, eligible candidates should have the ability “to write clean, well-crafted code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability,” Microsoft said in its official job posting.

Other Requirements

- Consider customer’s perspective and experiences when implementing solutions.

- Demonstrate the ability to deliver tasks on time; also exhibit the ability to adapt to change.

- Provide estimates; author validation tests; provide timely issue resolutions.

- Communicate effectively to surface progress, risks and help needed within the project team.

Microsoft Software Engineer Job Location

Microsoft said that candidates hired for the role of Software Engineer will be placed in either one of its campuses at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Noida.

How to apply for Microsoft Software Engineer job?

Candidates can visit the official Microsoft hiring website at https://careers.microsoft.com/us/en/job/1072686/Software-Engineer-Full-T... to apply for the position of Software Engineer at the tech giant.

Roles and Responsibilities of Microsoft Software Engineer job:

Mircosoft said that Software Engineers are primarily responsible for:

Planning:

- Understanding customer requirements.

- Assisting with project planning, scoping, prioritization.

- Providing estimates; Identifying task ownership.

Design:

- Creating simple, flexible and comprehensive designs.

- Providing and soliciting design feedback.

Implementation:

- Writing quality code at the source.

- Authoring validation tests; Providing timely issue resolutions.

