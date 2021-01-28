Microsoft’s new office in Noida inspired by Taj Mahal architecture

Microsoft on Thursday launched its new India Development Centre (IDC) facility at Noida the architecture of which is inspired by the Taj Mahal.

The new facility will serve as a premier hub for driving engineering and innovation, Microsoft said, adding that the new facility is Microsoft`s third Development Centre in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"Recognising the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft engineering presence in Noida, my team went over and beyond in ensuring that our first engineering hub in Noida truly represents Microsoft Design Language infused with local culture and inheritance," Riku Pentikainen, Regional Director, Asia Real Estates Operations, Microsoft, said in a statement.

"In this respect, I feel the team overdid themselves, and the newly opened Noida office is one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces, we have designed, to date."

The centre will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business and productivity tools, Artificial Intelligence, cloud and enterprise, core services, and the new gaming division.

It will collaborate with Microsoft teams globally to build products and services for driving digital innovation.

"The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) is one of Microsoft's largest R&D centres outside the Redmond headquarters in the US.

Set up in Hyderabad in 1998, IDC drives Microsoft`s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services.

With a presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and now NCR, IDC houses three technology groups and core engineering services.

IDC also recently opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad.