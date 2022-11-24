Milk and curd becomes costlier by Rs 2 from today: After Mother Dairy, this company increases dairy prices

New Delhi: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday announced an increase by Rs 2 the prices of Nandini brand of milk (per litre) and curd (per kg). The new prices would be effective from Thursday. In a statement, the managing director of the KMF said the prices have been hiked across nine milk varieties, including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi and Santrupthi, and curd.

According to him, double-toned milk would be Rs 38, toned milk Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52. Nandini Curd would be Rs 47.

It may be recalled that last week, Mother Dairy hiked prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR. The new rates would come into effect from Monday (November 21). This is the fourth price hike this year effected by Mother Dairy.

After the latest hike, full-cream milk will cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will cost Rs 50 per litre, a company spokesperson said. The company though has not revised the price of full-cream milk is sold in 500 ml packs.

Mother Dairy has attributed the hike in prices to rising input costs, including the cost of procuring raw material from dairy farmers for producing milk.

With IANS/PTI Inputs