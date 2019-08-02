close

MindTree

Mindtree names former Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee as CEO

Mindtree has appointed SN Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), as its non-executive vice chairman.

New Delhi: IT services firm Mindtree Ltd on Friday named announced that it has appointed former Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee as its new chief executive officer and managing director.

The company has appointed named SN Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), as its non-executive vice chairman.

Both appointments are effective from Friday, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

Chatterjee was president, global delivery and global leader for digital systems and technology practice at Cognizant. During his 22 years he has held several global management position. He had earlier worked at Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra and Mahindra . He was a member of the executive council of NASSCOM 2015 to 2017.

He has a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jadhavpur, Kolkata.

Last month engineering major L&T bought a 60.06% stake in Mindtree, making it Indian IT industry's first hostile takeover to acquire a controlling stake in a company.

 

