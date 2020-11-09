Malls and Local shopkeepers giving Mega Deals, tough competition for Online Shopping Giants

New Delhi: Traditional offline retailers are welcoming customers with lucrative offers on sale of products ranging from home appliances to electronic gadgets as Diwali preparations are going in full swing in the Indian households.

For customers, who have missed the online sales offered by e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Aamazon, this could be the right time to avail offers from the offline retailers. From big shopping malls to your neighbourhood retailer, there are umpteen offers that you can avail of. Some big companies are also offering lucrative offer on their range of products. Many of these offers can be availed offline as well. Additionally, users can also check with their bank debit and credit card, as some banking companies are giving additional cashback and discount on purchase of items --whether online or offline.

Online retailer Flipkart is kicked off its Big Diwali Sale from October 29. The week-long sale will lasted till November 4. In lines with the company's annual flagship event, Big Billion Days sale, the 'Big Diwali Sale ' also started early for Flipkart Plus members. The company offered several bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and discounts on a wide variety of products. Flipkart Plus members were allowed access to the sale deals 12 hours earlier than everyone else.

In addition to special offers on mobiles, TVs, and other products, customers could also avail special cashback offers from a slew of banks like State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Customers can also get no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, with leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and more, as well as on debit cards. Customers got great deals with discount of upto 80 percent on electronics and accessories including cameras, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more during the Flipkart sale.

Amazon had also opened its door to offers and discounts for its customer with the Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale offering massive discounts on electronics. Customers were also offered additional benefits using Axis bank debit and credit cards with 10 instant discounts on it. Citi Bank provided up to Rs 1,500 cashback on several products while ICICI bank offered up to Rs 1,500 cashback on its credit cards and up to Rs 750 cashback on debit cards.

Customers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card were also offered up to 5 percent discount on a variety of products during the Happiness Upgrade Days sale. No-cost and standard EMI options were available with banks like SBI, ICICI, HSBC, HDFC, and more on many products. As per Amazon, customers could avail over 65 percent discount on smart TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. The sale also brought with it more than 50 per cent on books and home appliances.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale was offered from October 24 to October 28.