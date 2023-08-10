Success Story: Indians and their love of sweets are just inseparable! An Indian meal isn't complete without a sweet dish to round it out, whether it's for a holiday or a family gathering. And Hira Sweets serves as a conduit for this custom and the thousands of Indians' love of sweets. Hira Sweets was founded in 1912 as an ambitious business venture and is now a market leader and a favorite among Indians. And today, Paras Sharma, the managing director, is carrying on the heritage business and growing it to greater heights.

Hira Sweets: Early Days

The origin of the brand dates back to 1912, when Pt. Hira Lal Sharma, the "master chef" of their confectionery business, opened the shop with the hope of doing something significant. The company's origins are in Delhi, where it originally operated just one store in Shahdara, on the outskirts of the city. Since then, it has grown to become the nation's largest producer of sweets, enjoying enormous popularity among both regular and new consumers.



Hira Sweets: Sweetness Overloaded

In 1982, Hira Sweets launched a second outlet in Rohtash Nagar, where it sells traditional desi ghee sweets as well as meals. In 2004, Ram Babu Sharma opened a new store in Laxmi Nagar. In addition to the family business's success, the Ram Babu Sharma group's recognition led to the opening of two other iconic Hira sweets shops. The Connaught Place location opened in 2012, Janakpuri in 2015, Noida and Indirapuram in 2016, and Janakpuri in 2017.

Hira Sweets: A Name For Itself

The company has extended and evolved to new locations since it started, offering anything from savory Indian snacks to simple meals and ice cream. The person who has advanced this family-run firm is Paras Sharma. Under his direction and leadership, Hira Sweets has successfully made a name for itself as one of the top retail F&B groups and is acknowledged as one of the most well-known brands among the general public. Since Hira Sweets today has a production facility that is ISO 22000-2005 accredited and a corporate headquarters in Delhi with a staff of people, his contribution to the company's growth is significant.

The brand has a Rs 50.0 lakh paid-up capital percentage and a Rs 100 lakh authorized capital, according to The Economic Times. Hira Sweets are a favorite among Delhi residents since they make their sweets with a lot of love in addition to using only pure ghee.