M&M appoints Nisaba Godrej as Additional Director for a term of 5 years

New Delhi: The Board of Mahindra and Mahindra at its meeting held on Friday announced that the company has approved the appointment of Nisaba Godrej and Muthiah Murugappan as Additional Directors (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 8 August, 2020.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the board has “Approved appointment of Nisaba Godrej as an Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 8th August, 2020 to hold office up to the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held thereafter and subject to the approval of the Members at the said Annual General Meeting, to hold office as an Independent Director for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 8 th August, 2020 to 7th August, 2025 (both days inclusive).”

Nisaba Godrej is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

She has been a key architect of GCPL’s strategy and transformation in the last decade. In 2007, she initiated and led Project Leapfrog, which created a playbook for GCPL to accelerate domestic organic growth through innovation and consolidation, and to become a more global company by investing in emerging markets outside of India, M&M said.