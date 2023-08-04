trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644704
M&M Logs Rs 2,773.73 Crore PAT For Q1

According to M&M, Mahindra Heavy Engines is currently engaged in manufacturing and sales of engines and other auto components for vehicles and genset applications.

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday said it closed the first quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 2,773.73 crore. The company also announced the merger of its three wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself.

In a regulatory filing, M&M said for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, it has posted a total income of Rs 25,025.95 crore (Q1FY23 Rs 19,952.88 crore) and a net profit of Rs 2,773.73 crore (Rs1,403.61 crore).

The company Board also approved the scheme of merger by absorption of its three wholly-owned subsidiaries Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd, Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd, and Trringo.com Ltd.

The Mahindra Two Wheelers is currently engaged in dealing in parts required for the range of two-wheelers, passenger light motor vehicles and commercial vehicles manufactured and sold by M&M. It also undertakes procurement, warehousing management, logistics and sale of spare parts and accessories.

On the other hand, the Trringo.com was engaged in the business of organised farm equipment rentals through a franchisee-based model.

