New Delhi: Multinational companies are all set to go on a hiring spree in India, as they plan to hire more than 2,00,000 employees by the end of the ongoing financial year 2022-23. Declining Covid-19 cases and the mass rollout of the vaccines are providing companies with enough optimism to increase their headcount to have more people working from the office. Hiring activities have already witnessed an uptick in the past few weeks, as companies are feeling more confident in spending more on increasing the headcount.

According to media reports, existing and upcoming global capability centres (GCCs) are expected to hire about 180,000-200,000 employees by the end of the ongoing financial year.

According to media reports, banking corporations such as Amex, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Shell, GSK, Abbott, Pfizer, J&J, Novartis, and AstraZeneca, among others, according to a report by specialist staffing firm Xpheno.

Meanwhile, Indian IT companies are all set to ramp up their hiring plans. India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), plans to hire more than 40,000 freshers in FY23. The IT major had hired more than 78,000 freshers in FY22.

Also, another major IT company Infosys is looking to hire more than 50,000 employees in the ongoing financial year. The company had hired more than 85,000 freshers in the financial year ending March 2022.

"In the last year, we have hired 85,000 freshers across India and globally. We are planning to hire upwards of at least 50,000 (this year) and will see how this plays out but that it just initial figures," Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy had said.