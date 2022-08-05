New Delhi/Mumbai: Mommy’s Kitchen's first Cafe has been inaugurated in Mumbai. Mrs Pratibha Kanoi 67 years, Founder of @mommyskitchen.kanoi a cloud kitchen chain baking the best pizzas and pastas was established in Mumbai in May 2020 during the 1st lockdown. From a humble beginning of purchasing 10 pizza boxes to baking over 150 - 200 pizzas a day has been welcomed with open arms by the who's who of Mumbai. She soon expanded the cloud kitchen to Kolkata & Bengaluru as well.

The inauguration function of Mommy’s Kitchen's first Cafe in Mumbai, Lokhandwala was attended by Mrs Amruta Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

Her client list include Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Darda, Akshay Kumar, Harsh Goenka, Supriya Sule, Ayushmann Khurana, Sonali Bendre, Pinky and Sanjay Reddy, Praful Patel, and many more

Mrs Kanoi was invited in the first season of Shark Tank India and left all the sharks spellbound with her artisan pizzas. Mrs Kanoi is an inspiration to many and she is an icon proving that it's never too late to pursue one's passion and turn your dream into a reality. Wishing her and the team of Mommy's Kitchen by Pratibha Kanoi all the very best and may this be our answer to the global pizza chains.