Moonlighting: Now THIS business magnate backs Wipro; brushes aside comparison with Swiggy

Wipro has recenlty fired around 300 employees for working for competitors secretly or doing moonlighting.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Moonlighting is an act of working for two companies
  • Wipro recently fired 300 employees for contract violations
  • Harsh Goenka has now backed Wipro

Moonlighting or the act of working for two companies secretly has been the talk of the town recently and even business honchos have not refrained from expressing their opinions on this. Be it Wipro or Infosys, they have termed it unethical and cheating. Wipro even went a step ahead as it fired around 300 employees for working for competitors secretly.

Infosys has also sent a letter to its employees in which it said that an employee is not allowed to take any full-time or part-time work or engage in any form of business activity without the company's consent and any violation may lead to disciplinary action or termination.

Many people took to social media platforms to express their opinions on the hot topic and some even went on to compare the IT firms with Swiggy's work culture. It may be recalled that Swiggy has allowed its employees to work for others after office hours.

Reacting to this, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said that Wipro cannot be compared with Swiggy. He backed Wipro over its stand on moonlighting.

"Moonlighting: Wipro vs Swiggy - they just can’t be compared. Wipro deals with Fortune 500 clients for whom data secrecy is sacrosanct.  If the customer finds even a remote chance of data compromise, it will not be tolerated," he said on Twitter.


He also tagged Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji in the tweet thread.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has backed moonlighting. However, he warned employees against any violation of the contract that they sign when joining a company. 

