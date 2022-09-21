Moonlighting: Wipro fires 300 employees for 'integrity violation'

New Delhi: Wipro has found its 300 employees working with the rival competitors at the same time and taken suitable actions against them. The company chairman Rishad Premji informed on Wednesday on the sideline of an event that the company had found its 300 employees worked with one of its competitors at the same time, and that action was taken in such cases by terminating their services. He reiterated his recent comments that moonlighting being a complete violation of integrity “in its deepest form”.

"The reality is that there are people today working for Wipro and working directly for one of our competitors and we have actually discovered 300 people in the last few months who are doing exactly that," Premji said speaking at AIMA's (All India Management Association) National Management Convention.

Asked about the action taken again employees who were found to be working parallely for the company as well as for rivals, Premji, on the sidelines of the event, said that their employment had been terminated for "act of integrity violation".

Moonlighting refers to having a side job or project along with a full time job without the awareness of the boss. It’s an illegal thing and employees can be terminated on the charges.

Earlier, Rishad Premji had said that moonlighinin was a “cheating”. He had tweeted and wrote, “There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating – plain and simple.”

