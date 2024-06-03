Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 per Litre In Delhi-NCR After Amul: Check New Prices HERE

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has announced Rs 2 Per litre hike in milk prices in Delhi-NCR which is effective from Monday, June 3. This increase applied to all milk variants sold in Delhi-NCR and other markets. The price hike follows a similar increase by Amul which raised its rates ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

Mother Dairy said, "We are increasing our liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all operating markets from June 03, 2024 onwards." This decision aims to offset the rising production costs that have been affecting the industry for over a year.

Mother Dairy’s new prices in Delhi-NCR for milk are as follows:

- Full cream milk- Rs 68 per litre

- Toned milk- Rs 56 per litre

- Double-toned milk- Rs 50 per litre

- Buffalo milk- Rs 72 per litre

- Cow milk- Rs 58 per litre

- Token milk- Rs 54 per litre

The company added “Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production.”

"The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of 3-4 per cent, thereby securing the interests of both the milk producers and the consumers," Mother Dairy stated.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Sunday night which markets dairy products under the Amul brand announced a nationwide increase in milk prices by around Rs 2 per litre. This price hike took effect on Monday.

The Rs 2 per litre increase translates to a 3-4 per cent rise in the MRP which is much lower than the average food inflation. GCMMF noted that it has not increased the prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets since february 23.