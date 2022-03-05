Mother Dairy milk prices to be hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR: Check details here

New Delhi: Mother Dairy would raise milk costs by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR starting Sunday, according to news agency PTI. Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are among the states where Mother Dairy milk will be more expensive from tomorrow. Mother Dairy had earlier increased milk prices in July 2021. The price increase comes shortly after Amul, another major dairy producer in India, raised the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre across all kinds on March 1.

"In light of increasing procurement prices (amount given to farmers), fuel costs, and packaging material costs, Mother Dairy is constrained to hike its liquid milk prices in Delhi NCR by Rs 2/litre from March 6, 2022," the company announced on Saturday.

Here are the details of the new prices:

From Sunday, full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre, up from Rs 57 per litre.

Toned milk prices would climb to Rs 49 per litre, while double toned milk prices will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have risen from Rs 49 per litre to Rs 51 per litre.

The price of bulk vended milk (token milk) has been hiked to Rs 46 per litre from Rs 44.

According to the company, it has been facing a jump in various input costs, which have increased multifold. Since July 2021, procurement prices (the amount paid to farmers) have firmed up by roughly 8-9 percent. Other costs have also risen, according to the report.

"The jump in farm costs is only partially being passed on to consumers, with an effective revision of just 4%, which is smaller than the increase in farm prices and total food inflation, thereby ensuring the interests of both stakeholders," the company added.

"As a responsible enterprise, Mother Dairy has consistently sought to provide remunerative rates to milk producers, ensuring the viability of dairying and the supply of quality milk," the statement continued.

Apart from Amul and Mother Dairy, Parag Milk Foods Ltd has upped the price of its Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre starting March 1.

