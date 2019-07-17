Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, world's 13th wealthiest in Bloomberg Billionaires Index

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, is world's 13th wealthiest person with a net worth of $51.8 billion in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest 500 individuals.

The list of Bloomberg Billionaire index includes 18 Indians, topped by Ambani and is followed by Azim Premji (Rank 48) with a net worth of $20.5 billion, Shiv Nadar (Rank 92) with a net worth of $14.5 billion and Uday Kotak (Rank 96) with a net worth of $13.8 billion.

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the world's richest person with a total net worth of USD 125 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page, with figures being updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

The other riches people in the top 10 list includes Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy Bernard Arnault with a net worth of $108 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates $107 billion, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett $83.9 billion, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg $79.5 billion, Inditex fashion group founder Amancio Ortega $67.2 billion, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison $61.8 billion, Google co-founder Larry Page $56.6 billion, CEO of Telmex, América Móvil, and Grupo Carso Carlos Slim $56.4 billion, and heiress of Liliane Bettencourt Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $56.3 billion.

Here are the top 100 wealthiest Individuals

1. Jeff Bezos $125B

2. Bernard Arnault $108B

3. Bill Gates $107B

4. Warren Buffett $83.9B

5. Mark Zuckerberg $79.5B

6. Amancio Ortega $67.2B

7. Larry Ellison $61.8B

8. Larry Page $56.6B

9. Carlos Slim $56.4B

10. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $56.3B

11. Sergey Brin $55.0B

12. Rob Walton $52.0B

13. Mukesh Ambani $51.8B

14. Jim Walton $51.6B

15. Alice Walton $51.0B

16. Steve Ballmer $50.9B

17. Charles Koch $45.0B

18. David Koch 45.0B

19. Jacqueline Mars $41.5B

20. John Mars $41.5B

21. Jack Ma $41.3B

22. MacKenzie Bezos $40.3B

23. Francois Pinault $38.3B

24. Pony Ma $37.1B

25. Sheldon Adelson $36.0B

26. Phil Knight $34.2B

27. Tadashi Yanai $32.4B

28. Michael Dell $32.1B

29. Li Ka-Shing $30.6B

30. Hui Ka Yan $30.2B

31. Alain Wertheimer $27.8B

32. Gerard Wertheimer $27.8B

33. Lee Shau Kee $26.3B

34. Giovanni Ferrero $25.8B

35. Len Blavatnik $25.4B

36. Leonid Mikhelson $23.6B

37. Jorge Paulo Lemann $23.5B

38. Dieter Schwarz $23.5B

39. Elon R Musk $23.5B

40. Yang Huiyan $22.8B

41. Laurene Powell Jobs $22.7B

42. Vladimir Potanin $22.2B

43. Leonardo del Vecchio $21.7B

44. Pallonji Mistry $21.6B

45. Carl Icahn $21.5B

46. Vladimir Lisin $21.1B

47. Leonard Lauder $20.7B

48. Azim Premji $20.5B

49. Jim Simons $20.5B

50. Alexey Mordashov $19.4B

51. Joseph Safra $19.2B

52. Susanne Klatten $19.2B

53. He Xiangjian $19.2B

54. Robert Kuok $18.5B

55. Lukas Walton $18.3B

56. Stefan Persson $18.2B

57. Jim Ratcliffe $18.1B

58. Henry Cheng $17.9B

59. Vagit Alekperov $17.7B

60. Masayoshi Son $17.6B

61. Gennady Timchenko $17.4B

62. Takemitsu Takizaki $17.4B

63. Alisher Usmanov $17.3B

64. Donald Bren $17.2B

65. Lui Che Woo $17.2B

66. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken $17.1B

67. Wang Jianlin $17.1B

68. Gina Rinehart $17.0B

69. Heinz Hermann Thiele $16.9B

70. Ray Dalio $16.9B

71. Abby Johnson $16.9B

72. Lee Kun Hee $16.9B

73. Ernesto Bertarelli $16.7B

74. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi $16.6B

75. Ron Perelman $16.5B

76. Thomas Peterffy $16.2B

77. Aliko Dangote $16.2B

78. Stefan Quandt $16.0B

79. Budi Hartono $15.9B

80. Iris Fontbona $15.9B

81. Steve Schwarzman $15.8B

82. Zhang Zhidong $15.6B

83. Elaine Marshall $15.4B

84. Roman Abramovich $15.3B

85. William Ding $15.3B

86. John Menard Jr $15.2B

87. Alwaleed Al Saud $15.1B

88. Michael Hartono $15.1B

89. Hasso Plattner $15.0B

90. Carl Cook $14.6B

91. Klaus-Michael Kuehne $14.5B

92. Shiv Nadar $14.5B

93. Viktor Vekselberg $14.1B

94. Mikhail Fridman $14.0B

95. Donald Newhouse $13.9B

96. Uday Kotak $13.8B

97. Eric Schmidt $13.7B

98. Alejandro Santo Domingo $13.7B

99. Li Shu Fu $13.7B

100. Jim Goodnight $13.7B

List of 18 wealthiest Indians

13. Mukesh Ambani $51.8B

48. Azim Premji $20.5B

92. Shiv Nadar $14.5B

96. Uday Kotak $13.8B

112. Lakshmi Mittal $12.6B

151. Gautam Adani $9.96B

193. Radhakishan Damani $8.20B

203. Dilip Shanghvi $7.76B

206. Cyrus Poonawalla $7.69B

225. Savitri Jindal $7.22B

230. Benu Gopal Bangur $7.16B

231. Kumar Birla $7.16B

275. Nusli Wadia $6.32B

331. Sunil Mittal $5.51B

365. Rahul Bajaj $5.19B

380. Anil Agarwal $5.09B

435. K P Singh $4.65B

458. Micky Jagtiani $4.47B