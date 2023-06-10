Mukesh Ambani's Driver Salary Is More Than Many Companies Top Executives: Here's How Much He Earns

New Delhi: Numerous media agencies have calculated the net worth of Indian business mogul Mukesh Ambani, but now there are rumours about the billionaire's driver's pay. According to a social media video, Mukesh Ambani's personal driver made almost Rs 2 lakh per month in 2017, according to Live Mint. That works out to an annual compensation of Rs 24 lakh, which is higher than many employed professionals.

However, it is yet unknown how much his driver will make now (in 2023). Have you been considering what it would take to work as Mukesh Ambani's driver? Well, that method is not simple.

According to reports, the Ambani family employs drivers through a private contracting company. To keep up with the opulent lifestyle of the billionaire's family, the driving team goes through rigorous training.

These drivers, who have been entrusted with operating Ambani's bulletproof vehicle, are competent in negotiating harsh terrain and perilous situations while operating luxury and commercial vehicles. Additionally, according to reports, employees such as cooks, security guards, and housekeeping staff receive insurance and allowances.

The driver should have experience operating luxurious and armoured vehicles. Additionally, according to reports, employees such as cooks, security guards, and housekeeping staff receive insurance and allowances.

Indian businessman Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, and is a billionaire. Reliance Industries, the most valuable corporation in India based on market value, is currently led by him as chairman and managing director.

He is the wealthiest individual in Asia and the 13th richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $87.2 billion as of May 2023. In 2019, Time magazine included him in their list of the top 100 global influencers.