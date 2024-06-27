Advertisement
english
FLIPKART

Mumbai Man Gets Call From Flipkart Half A Decade After Placing Order That Never Arrived

A Flipkart representative’s calls to customers 6 years after placing the order has left everyone surprised.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: It is a usual thing for customer care to call you after a gap of over half a decade for orders that never arrived. But this was real for a customer in Mumbai, who had placed online orders for slippers 6 years ago, to get a call-back from the e-retailer, enquiring about its delivery.

A report in the Hindustan Times said, Ahsan Kharbai, a Mumbai resident had ordered for a pair of Sparx slippers in May 2018. However his order was never delivered. And since he had opted for 'cash on delivery' he never chased the matter.

Sharing the status of his order history on social media platform X in a screenshot, Kharbai shared that the Sparx Slippers priced at Rs 485 were booked on May 16, 2018. The order details showed that the slippers were shipped  on May 19, and the delivery date was May 20.

However, order was never delivered to him, while the app always showed "arriving today" status whenever opened. "Even now, the status remains the same", he told Hindustan Times.

Explaining, what could have led Flipkart to contact him after 6 years, is due to him clicking on the order a day before while going through the list of orders.

“The customer care representative asked me if I did not get any call from the logistics team. He ended the call saying ‘we are very sorry for this sir,’” he told HT.

The tweet has garnered immense attention on social media. Here are some reactions

 

