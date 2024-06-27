Mumbai Man Gets Call From Flipkart Half A Decade After Placing Order That Never Arrived

New Delhi: It is a usual thing for customer care to call you after a gap of over half a decade for orders that never arrived. But this was real for a customer in Mumbai, who had placed online orders for slippers 6 years ago, to get a call-back from the e-retailer, enquiring about its delivery.

A report in the Hindustan Times said, Ahsan Kharbai, a Mumbai resident had ordered for a pair of Sparx slippers in May 2018. However his order was never delivered. And since he had opted for 'cash on delivery' he never chased the matter.

Sharing the status of his order history on social media platform X in a screenshot, Kharbai shared that the Sparx Slippers priced at Rs 485 were booked on May 16, 2018. The order details showed that the slippers were shipped on May 19, and the delivery date was May 20.

After 6 yrs @Flipkart called me for this order _

Asking me what issue I was facing pic.twitter.com/WLHFrFW8FV — Ahsan (@AHSANKHARBAI) June 25, 2024

However, order was never delivered to him, while the app always showed "arriving today" status whenever opened. "Even now, the status remains the same", he told Hindustan Times.

Maybe you opened Flipkart from Internet Explorer — Mr. D (@DineshRedEE) June 27, 2024

good things take time. — Sandesh Jain (@sandeshjain4) June 26, 2024

Mere 2015 se out of delivery hai product. pic.twitter.com/iQw1elnkYd — ___ ___ __ (@KrrishRao_) June 26, 2024

I checked up, the seller doesn't exist. I'm sure this kind of issue neither buyer nor Flipkart will hold for long. Just a photoshop picture. — Unfiltered Opinion (@Unfiltered_Say) June 26, 2024

Explaining, what could have led Flipkart to contact him after 6 years, is due to him clicking on the order a day before while going through the list of orders.

“The customer care representative asked me if I did not get any call from the logistics team. He ended the call saying ‘we are very sorry for this sir,’” he told HT.

The tweet has garnered immense attention on social media. Here are some reactions