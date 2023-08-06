Musk Vs Zuckerberg Fight Confirmed! SpaceX Chief Reveals Combat Will Be Live Streamed On X

New Delhi: There's good news for all those eagerly waiting to see Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's fight—it's confirmed! Elon Musk himself took to X to announce that the Zuck vs. Mark fight will indeed be happening and will be live-streamed on the platform. Even better, all the proceeds from the fight will be donated to charity for veterans, making it an event with a noble cause.

In another post, Musk provided some insight into his preparation for the bout. He shared that he has been lifting weights throughout the day, even bringing them to work, highlighting his dedication to getting in shape for the much-anticipated showdown.

Recently, Musk also went live on X, where he was seen testing the platform's features while simultaneously lifting dumbbells. This showcases his commitment to staying active and fit despite his busy schedule.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on .



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

With the fight officially confirmed, the excitement among fans and the public is reaching new heights. This unique clash between two influential tech giants promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and the fact that it will benefit a charitable cause for veterans only adds to its significance.

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.



Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

As the date of the fight approaches, anticipation will continue to build. All eyes will be on X as the live-streamed event unfolds, giving viewers a chance to witness this historic battle while supporting a worthy cause. Let's wait and watch as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg step into the cage and engage in a one-of-a-kind charity match that transcends the worlds of technology and sports.