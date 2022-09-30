NewsBusinessCompanies
Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale: THESE people will win a trip to Bali, get four nights and five days stay for free

Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:26 AM IST|Source: IANS

Bengaluru: Leading online travel portal Cleartrip on Thursday partnered with Myntra to reward the top three spenders of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), an all-expense paid vacation to the tropical island of Bali.

"The reward trip to Bali will entail four nights and five days stay, enabling the three highest spenders from Myntra BFF to enjoy Bali's picturesque beaches, along with its magical blend of culture, people, nature, activities, culinary delights and nightlife," Cleartrip said in a statement.

In addition to this, some of the shoppers from the BFF's festive fashion frenzy will also receive assured coupons from Cleartrip that gives them 12 per cent off on domestic flights and 20 per cent off on hotels. Myntra's celebrated festive event across the country presented a wide range of value deals and ingenious customer engagement propositions such as the curtain raiser deals and the deal o'clock.

Throughout BFF, Myntra offered consumers unprecedented BFF Rewards, like coupons from Lakme Salon, Zoomcar, Zee 5, Domino's, Baskin Robbins, Lenskart, Cleartrip, PVR and Discovery+, among others, making the festive shopping experience a truly joyous one.

