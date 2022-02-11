हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Sons

N Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons chairman for five years

Tata Sons has announced the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the conglomerate’s chairman for another five years.

N Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons chairman for five years

New Delhi: Tata Sons, on Friday (February 11), announced the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the conglomerate’s chairman for another five years. 

Tata Sons in a statement said the reappointment was ratified by the board. Also Read: Decision on banning or not banning crypto to come later, says FM Sitharaman

"At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran," it said in a statement. Also Read: McDonald's files trademarks for virtual restaurants in the metaverse

Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran, it added.

He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period, according to Tata Sons.

The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the re-appointment of Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years, Tata Sons stated.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata SonsN ChandrasekaranTata GroupTata
Next
Story

McDonald's files trademarks for virtual restaurants in the metaverse

Must Watch

PT6M43S

Khabren Khatakhat: Akhilesh Yadav will do public relations in Rampur today