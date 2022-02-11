N Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons chairman for five years

New Delhi: Tata Sons, on Friday (February 11), announced the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the conglomerate’s chairman for another five years.

Tata Sons in a statement said the reappointment was ratified by the board. Also Read: Decision on banning or not banning crypto to come later, says FM Sitharaman

"At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran," it said in a statement. Also Read: McDonald's files trademarks for virtual restaurants in the metaverse

Tata Sons board renews N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for the next five years (file photo) pic.twitter.com/txn1ZHuipV — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran, it added.

He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period, according to Tata Sons.

The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the re-appointment of Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years, Tata Sons stated.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

