New Delhi: Infosys founder N R Narayana Murth’s five-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty, has is set pocket at least Rs 4.2 crore, after the IT bellwether company announced its final and special dividends.

Announcing its fourth quarter results on Thursday, the company said that Infosys board has “Recommended a final dividend of ₹20/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of ₹8/- per equity share.”

The dividend will be paid on July 1. With the collective total dividend of Rs 28, young Ekagrah Murty is now set to set to become richer by Rs 4.2 crore.

In its regulatory filing last month, Infosys informed that Narayana Murthy had gifted shares worth more than Rs 240 crore to his grandson Ekagrah Murty received who got 15 lakh shares or 0.04 per cent stake, in Infosys.

Murthy had gifted the shares of the IT major to his grandson in an off-market transaction. Thus, Narayana Murthy's holding in Infosys fell to 0.36 percent, or more than 1.51 crore shares.

Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha MP, Sudha Murty, became grandparents after their son Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy In November last.

