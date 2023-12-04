New Delhi: Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy seems to have found yet another person, backing his idea of productivity on 70 hours work week.

Indian-American businessman and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla agreed with Murthy's statement stating that youngsters must "toughen up" and not working the above amount of time might not get them the biggest car or house to flaunt to neighbours.

Khosla was responding to the query of a twitter user who wanted to know the former's reaction to Narayana Murthy's advice to youngsters on 70-hours work week. The Twitter user asked about Khosla's reaction for people who 'felt attacked by this statement'.

"For people who "felt attacked" by this they need mental health therapy. They should learn to "toughen up" and not feel attacked. OK to not work 70hrs/wk and live with the consequences of the choices you make. He is speaking to "career ambitious" young people but there are other ways to live with different choices," Khosla said on Twitter.

He further added, "Not working 70hrs/wk may not get you the biggest house or car to show to your neighbors, but you can make that choice. Lots of other things make people happy. Be internally driven and not externally driven by what others expect of success: bigger titles, bigger house don't make everyone happy".

Narayana Murthy's recent comment that Indian youth should work for 70 hours a week to boost the country’s overall productivity has got mixed response from people, with some espousing his statement while others opposing it citing work life balance.