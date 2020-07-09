Navrattan Green Cement is India’s answer to infrastructure air pollution

Growing infrastructure is the spine of India’s economic well-being. But it generates extreme pollution too. Be it the ‘fugitive dust’ that escapes the construction sites, burning of cement, carbon emissions & excessive use of power or millions of tons of waste left every year, the frenetic construction activity costs India its environmental health. However, we now have access to the revolutionary green cement – Navrattan Green Crete – which won’t harm, but repair the earth!

NGC or green cement is the invention of Navrattan Green Cement Industry, a flagship part of the Navrattan Group. The man behind this enterprise, Himansh Verma, is the Chairman of the Group and he believes that Green Cement will prove to be a game-changer in the construction sector. This new age cement will also curb the pollution problem arising out of infrastructure development as well as curb the generation of waste material.

The Green Cement is an efficient alternative to the regular Portland concrete because it is non-polluting, more sustainable and stronger than regular cement. The future is green and it needs green material to build. Using products like NGC has its advantages, which are long-lasting. This product is made with recycled materials like fly ash and granulated slag, which is usually dumped. The raw material for Green Cement is considerably cheaper than what goes into making the Portland concrete. Green Crete is manufactured through an exceptionally computerized, low work process that doesn't require the utilization of energy devouring kilns or the high-temperature heaters required for the creation of Portland concrete.

Most importantly, Green Cement is assembled through a 100% eco-friendly process, leaving no debris, dust or fumes behind. Thus, it is totally non-polluting and safe for the surrounding air.

And if you are worried that at such a low cost and made with recycled products, the Green Crete might just not do its job! Well, the real surprise is that despite its lower cost and almost nil environmental impact, Green Crete shows superb functionality, impermeability and quality of construction.

The fact that this new-age cement is being made using recycled materials in itself takes care of the burgeoning problems associated with landfills and pollution from plastic material because the waste, thus generated, goes into building this green cement, which will last us for generations. Speaking about his leading product, Chairman Himansh Verma says, “Green Cement will give a new direction to the construction business sector and it will also address the growing problem of pollution, especially in metros because it is being manufactured, literally, from the garbage generated in the cities.”

In the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, green building practices will make up for US$187.4 Billion of the world market, which is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.6%. Thus, the need for the right building materials, like Navrattan Green Crete (NGC), will naturally grow. Through green building practices and use of eco-friendly construction materials like the Green Crete, India can create new infrastructure without strangling its breathing space.

Leading this new-age way of doing business with a sense of duty towards the greater good, the Navrattan Conglomerate is doing an exceptional work for humanity.

